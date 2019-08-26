Median home prices in Santa Fe County were flat from June to July at $399,000, according to the New Mexico Association of Realtors.
But Santa Fe home prices climbed 14.8 percent from the median $347,500 in July 2018, according to the association’s statistics.
Statewide, the median price also was flat at a bit over $224,000 from June to July. Year to year, statewide home prices increased from $200,000 to $224,900, or 12.45 percent, from July to July.
More homes sold in Santa Fe County and most other New Mexico counties in July than in June.
The Santa Fe Association of Realtors in July reported a Santa Fe County median home price of $429,500 for the second quarter, a 7.4 percent increase from the prior year. The Santa Fe association reports home prices quarterly, while the state association reports monthly. Each group uses its own methodology to determine results.