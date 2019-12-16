The Santa Fe County gross domestic product increased 1.3 percent in 2018 from $5.748 billion to $5.825 billion, according to a GDP by county report by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The Santa Fe County GDP has wavered between $5.7 billion and $5.8 billion since at least 2015, according to the report.
Santa Fe has the fifth highest GDP among New Mexico counties behind Bernalillo, Eddy, Lea and Doña Ana, but Santa Fe County’s GDP percent increase trailed the 2.5 percent statewide increase. Santa Fe County ranked No. 14 in GDP percentage increase among New Mexico’s 33 counties.
The national GDP rose 2.9 percent in 2018, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
San Juan County, where Farmington is the county seat, had the largest percentage decrease in GDP, 6.1 percent, among the 464 U.S. counties with populations between 100,000 and 500,000.
The fastest-growing GDPs by percentage in New Mexico were in oil-rich Lea and Eddy counties, 17.6 and 12.3 percent increases, respectively, followed by Torrance and Valencia counties, where tech and industry are taking hold near Albuquerque.
GDP is the value of goods and services produced within a county.
