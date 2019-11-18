Santa Fe County estate salereduced to $48M from $75M

Fashion designer, filmmaker, James Bond outfitter and Santa Fe native Tom Ford has lowered the price of the 20,662-acre Cerro Pelon Ranch in Santa Fe County that he has had on the market since 2016 to $48 million.
The ranch, just south of Galisteo and west of N.M. 41, was originally listed at $75 million.
Kevin Bobolsky, the agent representing the property, “could not comment,” he said.
“This is one of the largest properties in Santa Fe County,” the Bobolsky listening reads.
Architect Tadao Ando designed two private compounds including a main residence that “floats on a reflecting pool” and a horse barn with eight stalls, according to Bobolksy’s listing.
The property also includes a western movie town set built for the 1985 movie Silverado and since used for Lonesome Dove; All the Pretty Horses; Cowboys and Aliens; Wild, Wild West; 3:10 to Yuma; The Missing; Thor; and others.
