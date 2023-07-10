Dr. David Dennedy-Frank sits in the faith corner of his office Monday. Dennedy-Frank has been working at Psychotherapy & Pastoral Counseling Associates in Santa Fe for the last 25 years. Psychotherapy & Pastoral Counseling Associates celebrated its 30th anniversary Monday.
Anniversaries have come and gone and times have changed, but Psychotherapy & Pastoral Counseling Associates soldiers on.
The longtime Santa Fe counseling and psychotherapy organization celebrated its 30th anniversary Monday, marking not only three decades of work in Northern New Mexico but the ability to transition from a nonprofit to a limited liability company in 2017 without changing its focus on helping people, said Dr. David Dennedy-Frank, one of the organization’s eight licensed therapists.
“It does feel like a big anniversary, just because we’ve been able to do this work and in two forms,” said Dennedy-Frank.
The organization was started 30 years ago as the Pastoral Counseling Center and closed in June 2017, with therapists starting a new organization with a new name and a new way of doing business.
“From the client’s point of view, this was a seamless process, even though legally and structurally it was very different,” Dennedy-Frank said.
The change in 2017 came with a deep gulp, acknowledged Don Chavez, a longtime therapist and currently the head of the organization, which rotates leaders on its administrative board.
“It was a big risk and … I guess we did it successfully in that we kept the core, the dream, the core mission to provide good therapy and also to utilize religious and spiritual tools when appropriate. Yeah, it was a big, iffy thing.”
Nevertheless, the mission has continued with few hiccups: Psychotherapy & Pastoral Counseling Associates sees children, adolescents, couples, families and adults. Dennedy-Frank said the organization also serves the elderly, a demographic that continues to grow.
Dennedy-Frank said the switchover in 2017 was the result of several longtime employees wanting to stay together and see the clients they’d been serving for years. The organization does work in a variety of fields, including family cases, some from the Family Court Services Program in the First Judicial District. It also performs psychosocial evaluations of deacon candidates for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe in addition to providing other kinds of counseling services.
“We do a lot of work with trauma, both trauma that’s happening to people now or trauma that happened when they were young and is affecting their lives now,” Dennedy-Frank said.
The organization celebrated with a party Monday. It was a moment that allowed long-timers like Dennedy-Frank and Chavez the ability to survey all that was accomplished — and still can be.
“You know, I guess there are a lot of agencies around and they sometimes last, but they don’t often kind of have a way of lasting in a healthy way,” Chavez said. “I guess for us, you know, we still are seen as significant contributors in the community after many, many years.”