Dr. David Dennedy-Frank sits in the faith corner of his office Monday. Dennedy-Frank has been working at Psychotherapy & Pastoral Counseling Associates in Santa Fe for the last 25 years. Psychotherapy & Pastoral Counseling Associates celebrated its 30th anniversary Monday.

Anniversaries have come and gone and times have changed, but Psychotherapy & Pastoral Counseling Associates soldiers on.

The longtime Santa Fe counseling and psychotherapy organization celebrated its 30th anniversary Monday, marking not only three decades of work in Northern New Mexico but the ability to transition from a nonprofit to a limited liability company in 2017 without changing its focus on helping people, said Dr. David Dennedy-Frank, one of the organization’s eight licensed therapists.

“It does feel like a big anniversary, just because we’ve been able to do this work and in two forms,” said Dennedy-Frank.

Dr. David Dennedy-Frank points out pictures of the three founders of Psychotherapy & Pastoral Counseling Associates at its offices Monday. 

