The Santa Fe Community Foundation has awarded $82,500 to nine Native-led and -serving organizations in New Mexico through its Native American Advised Fund.
The amount is the second-highest given through the NAAF in its 28 years, trailing only last year’s $174,000, which was enabled by a $100,000 gift targeting COVID-19 relief in Indigenous communities.
The 2021 grants range from $5,000 to $15,000. NAAF has granted over $400,000 to 50 tribes, schools and organizations since 1993.
The grantees are Americans for Indian Opportunity, Keres Children's Learning Center, New Mexico Foundation for Dental Health, New Mexico Kids Matter, Santa Fe Film Institute, Santa Fe Indigenous Center, Santa Fe Recovery Center, School for Advanced Research and Zuni Youth Enrichment Project.
The fund was launched in 1993 with a seed gift from Native painter and sculptor Allan Houser (Chiricahua Fort Sill Apache), who lived in Santa Fe and died in 1994. The Allan Houser Gallery remains downtown on Lincoln Avenue, and the Allan Houser Sculpture Garden is south of Santa Fe at Haozous Place.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.