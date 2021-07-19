Aline Harris-Ellis is the new owner of the downtown contemporary woman’s clothing store WearAbouts on Marcy Street.
She bought it from Megan Green-Hawkins, who opened the shop 35 years ago.
“It was just time,” Green-Hawkins said. “I was ready to move on. Definitely.”
Harris-Ellis and Green-Hawkins have known each other for 35 years, but Harris-Ellis did not know WearAbouts was for sale when she applied to a broker listing last year.
“My daughter asked, ‘Mom, if you could do anything you wanted, what would it be?’ ” Harris-Ellis recalled. “ ‘I’d love to have a women’s clothing store.’ She literally picked up the phone. ‘I bet there’s a business for sale.’ She typed, ‘women’s clothing store for sale.’ ‘I found one.’ Literally, within five minutes it happened.”
She applied to the blind listing right way.
“Ten minutes later, I got a call from the broker,” Harris-Ellis said.
Years ago, Harris-Ellis was co-owner of the Wink salon spa at the former Sanbusco Market Center, and in the 1990s, she was the buyer at downtown women’s clothing store Cognito — where Green-Hawkins had worked just before Harris-Ellis. In recent years, Harris-Ellis worked at New Mexico School for the Arts.
