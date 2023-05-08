050523 jw enchantment van1.jpg

Asis Carlos Gonzalez, right, with the Santa Fe Children's museum lets Clyde Twibell, 4, Archer Twibell, 2, and their mom, Rebecca Twibell, take a closer look at the museum's mobile river exhibit, populated by tiny dinosaurs, last week. With its new Van of Enchantment, the children's museum can take any of  dozen educational exhibits on the road for community events, birthday parties or to display at local schools.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

The Santa Fe Children’s Museum is going on the road with its new Van of Enchantment.

“We are out and about all the time, but we didn’t have one vehicle that could transport all the activities,” said Hannah Hausman, the museum’s executive director.

The van is colorfully decorated, a rolling billboard announcing “Bringing discovery, learning and play to our community.”

