The Santa Fe Children’s Museum is going on the road with its new Van of Enchantment.
“We are out and about all the time, but we didn’t have one vehicle that could transport all the activities,” said Hannah Hausman, the museum’s executive director.
The van is colorfully decorated, a rolling billboard announcing “Bringing discovery, learning and play to our community.”
“One thing is obvious, branding and bringing awareness,” Hausman said.
Hausman said many families are not necessarily aware of what the children’s museum does or have multiple challenges that keep them from coming to the museum.
“The more we are out in the community, the more the museum will become part of their lives,” she said. “We can pop up anywhere we want.”
Van of Enchantment debuted April 30 at the Children’s Museum’s Move for the Museum Challenge 5K run/walk.
“The Van of Enchantment — it’s beyond the museum walls,” Hausman said. “It a way to deliver what we do in a fun way.”
The van can transport any of a dozen different grab-and-go STEM lesson kits sealed in plastic zipper bags or bring a portable water table or imaginary playground to a community event. Hausman also plans to use the van to deliver the produce the museum grows in its community garden.
“We hope the van can become a revenue generator,” Hausman said. “You can rent the van for birthday parties.”
The van rolls during museum operating hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
The Van of Enchantment emerged from the drive of the late Michaelann Perea and media arts and technology students at New Mexico Highlands University.
The students picked the children’s museum as a class project and came up with the concept, design and name for the van and carried out focus groups.
“That was three years ago,” Hausman said. “I had in my hand this fundraising packet I could bring out.”
Perea, who died last year in a biking accident, was a children’s museum board member and Rotary Club of Santa Fe member.
“Michaelann said, ‘You know, I think the Rotary Club might be interested in this,’ ” Hausman recalled. “What Michaelann was really good at was pulling people together for a cause. She brought the two organizations together. We have never worked with Rotary to this extent.”
Rotary was looking for projects from two nonprofits to support for five years for the club’s centennial celebration. Rotary was not enamored with the museum’s van idea at first, said Rotary centennial committee co-chair Dick Jones.
“Michaelann was a shining light,” Jones said. “She was persistent but not pushy. We started seeing the real possibilities. It would have community and New Mexico-wide impact.”
As much as the van promotes the children’s museum, the driver and passenger doors are emblazoned with “Presented by Rotary Club of Santa Fe.”
“For so long, Rotary here has been a quiet organization,” Jones said. “What’s important to us now, when someone looks at the van, they see the Rotary logo.”
Rotary dedicates $250,000 to the children’s museum and a similar amount to YouthWorks for the centennial projects, funded by the Pancakes on the Plaza event. Of this, $100,000 went to buying and outfitting the van and $150,000 will fund an amphitheater for the children’s museum, Jones said.
“They are developing young minds to be creative,” Jones said.
“Children are our future,” added Vic Brenneisen, the other Rotary centennial committee chair. “If they get more opportunities to experience art and nature and technology, that’s good for all of us.”
Capitol Ford provided a Ford Transit Connect XL Cargo Van at a “considerable discount” for the museum, and Thornburg Investment Management added $30,000 to support operations of the Van of Enchantment, Hausman said.
“We just have to go to families and show them what we are doing,” Hausman said. “I’ve had parents say ‘What is a children’s museum?’ A children’s museum can be a child’s first introduction to the arts, humanities, culture, literacy. When a child grows up in a children’s museum, you are creating the next generation of support of the arts, literacy, science, math, engineering and technology.”