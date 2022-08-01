The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce will have its first south side business/family oriented fair from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Feria Southside, co-hosted with the city’s Economic Development Department, takes place in the parking lot of the Fraternal Order of Police at 3300 Calle Maria Luisa.

The fair will have some 50 booths where south side businesses can show off what they do at no charge. Business can register for a booth at santafechamber.com.

