Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce will stage south-side business/family fair By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Aug 1, 2022 The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce will have its first south side business/family oriented fair from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18.Feria Southside, co-hosted with the city's Economic Development Department, takes place in the parking lot of the Fraternal Order of Police at 3300 Calle Maria Luisa.The fair will have some 50 booths where south side businesses can show off what they do at no charge. Business can register for a booth at santafechamber.com.The fair will also be family friendly with face painting, activities with the Santa Fe Children's Museum, mechanical bull riding and a mariachi band, chamber CEO Bridget Dixson said.Representatives from WESST, SCORE and the Small Business Development Center will also be on hand to provide assistance to businesses."We really need to emphasize the businesses on the south side," Dixson said. "There is not a business sector you can't find on Airport Road. I just don't think the community realizes this."This event is also sponsored by Guadalupe Credit Union, Sam's Club, Public Service Company of New Mexico and Jairo Guitierrez State Farm."What I hope is this is not a one and done," Dixson said. "This is the beginning of a relationship."