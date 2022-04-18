Businesses taking part in the Santa Fe Business Expo and Career Resource Fair will have an estimated 1,000 jobs available for attendees, say officials with the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, the event organizer.
The expo takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Admission is free.
The expo will have more than 100 booths with businesses touting their job and career options.
The Career Resource Fair will present seven panel conversations, including a cannabis roundtable and an hourlong talk about entrepreneurial resources for startups and existing businesses. Panelists for the entrepreneurial session will be from SCORE Santa Fe, the Santa Fe Business Development Center and the Santa Fe Business Incubator.
Other confirmed panelists throughout the day are from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, the New Mexico Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, HELP New Mexico, WESST, Santa Fe Community College, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and La Familia Medical Center.
"The recovery is in process, and we are the catalyst to bring the job seekers to the employers,” chamber CEO Bridget Dixson said. “Now more than ever, people are looking for new careers, and businesses are looking for new employees.”
