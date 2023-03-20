Child care and students will be a focus at the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce’s annual Santa Fe Business Expo and Career Resource Fair, taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
The expo, free for attendees, expects to have more than 1,000 jobs available from more than 100 local businesses and government agencies taking part, said Kristi Salazar, the chamber’s programs and events manager.
Child care will be provided at the expo, as the chamber has discovered that the lack of it is a leading reason people are not going back to work
“The main goal is child care,” Salazar said. “We think that will be a big help.”
Students in the work-based learning program at Santa Fe Public Schools and college and university students will be on hand.
“We want to focus on youth internships and youth employment,” Salazar said.
There will be panel discussions on child care, cannabis, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Santa Fe Community College and New Mexico Workforce Solutions.
Major sponsors are Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, the city of Santa Fe Office of Economic Development, Hutton Broadcasting/SantaFe.com, KRQE, LeafFilter Gutter Protection, Los Alamos National Laboratory, New Mexico Magazine, Nusenda Credit Union, Public Service Company of New Mexico, Sam’s Club, State Employees Credit Union and The Santa Fe New Mexican.