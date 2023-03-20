Child care and students will be a focus at the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce’s annual Santa Fe Business Expo and Career Resource Fair, taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

The expo, free for attendees, expects to have more than 1,000 jobs available from more than 100 local businesses and government agencies taking part, said Kristi Salazar, the chamber’s programs and events manager.

Child care will be provided at the expo, as the chamber has discovered that the lack of it is a leading reason people are not going back to work