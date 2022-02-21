The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce will return to a live job fair April 21 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, after the Santa Fe Business Expo and Career Resource Fair was a virtual event the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The expo will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with more than 120 booths expected.
The Career Resource Fair will feature panel conversations representing hospitality, health care, technology, educational programs, childcare resources and business resources.
Major sponsors for the expo include Century Bank, Hutton Broadcasting/SantaFe.com, The Santa Fe New Mexican, Gardenia Jungle Entertainment, Cisneros Design, Thomas Properties, New Mexico Magazine, Los Alamos National Laboratory, city of Santa Fe Economic Development, State Employees Credit Union, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Public Service Company of New Mexico, Open Eye Scientific and Nusenda Credit Union.
