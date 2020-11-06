A Santa Fe construction supply store was one of three businesses the state ordered to close for 14 days under new regulations on COVID-19 infections among employees.
The state sent cease-and-desist letters this week to Chaparral Materials on Agua Fría Street, Deming-based Deming Manufactured Homes LLC and Stampede Meat Inc. in Sunland Park after each business reported multiple novel coronavirus cases that led to four procedures called "rapid responses", where state agencies investigate high numbers of infections at workplaces, within a two-week period, according to the New Mexico Environment Department.
As COVID-19 cases began to surge to record levels in mid-October and state agencies were performing rapid responses, the governor announced the state would begin ordering 14-day shutdowns of any business that had four such responses within a two-week period. The order took effect Oct. 23, although responses conducted before that date were not applied toward the new rule.
The Environment Department began a new "watch list" of workplaces with two or more rapid responses within a two-week period. It had a total of 156 businesses listed as of Friday, including 12 in Santa Fe.
The three businesses ordered to close this week are not the first to shut down due to COVID-19 infections. Many have closed temporarily throughout the pandemic, either by state order or voluntarily, for emergency cleanings and other safety procedures. Among them are Tesuque Casino, which shut down this week after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pueblo of Tesuque Development Corp. reported Thursday. It was the casino's first case of an infected worker.
“The safety and wellbeing of guests and employees is paramount,” Tesuque Development Corp. wrote in a news release. The casino will be thoroughly cleaned and all employees will be tested, the release said. It did not provide a proposed reopening date.
Chaparral Materials did not return a message seeking comment on its employee cases of the novel coronavirus or its shutdown.
Illinois-based Stampede Meat — which has had 42 rapid responses since the pandemic began, according to the Environment Department — also did not return a call.
Brett Jenkins, general manager of Deming Manufactured Homes, said in an interview he was frustrated with the forced closure of the mobile home factory. The business has reported all positive COVID-19 cases to the state, as required, Jenkins said, adding state officials previously commended its procedures to prevent the virus' spread.
After the cease-and-desist letter, Jenkins had to send 150 employees home for two weeks and cancel trucks scheduled to ship supplies. He was worried customers might cancel mobile home construction contracts because of the production delay.
Employees at Deming Manufactured Homes remained socially distanced while they worked, Jenkins said. They also wore face masks and had temperature checks. But the business had no control over their behavior outside of work, Jenkins said.
“I believe, from what I observe outside of work, it's more likely it’s being spread at these birthday parties and these get-togethers … than it is here, where we’re sanitizing two to three times a day," Jenkins said.
