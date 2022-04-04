Santa Fe Brewing Co. is launching its philanthropic 4NM initiative with an April 16 mini-festival it is calling Spring Runoff at its headquarters facility at 35 Fire Place, just south of Interstate 25.
Spring Runoff will have outdoor activities such as a climbing wall, mini-golf, slack lines, and mountain bike and skateboard exhibitions. There will also be more than 20 outdoor vendors with merchandise and educational materials, said Evan Wrons, marketing manager at Santa Fe Brewing Co.
Outdoor recreation is one of four focus areas for the 4NM initiative, which also includes community-based programs to support clean water and the environment, arts and culture, and community. More events will be scheduled at Santa Fe Brewing Co. to support these areas of focus.
Admission to the Spring Runoff is a donation that will benefit New Mexico Wildlife Federation, the Santa Fe Watershed Association and Backcountry Hunters & Anglers of New Mexico. The event will run throughout the day; the brewery is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
