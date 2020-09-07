With 17 apartment projects in various phases of construction, Santa Fe suddenly finds itself in the Top 10 among the nation’s 358 metropolitan areas with a 10 percent growth in construction jobs in July, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.
Only 90 metros had construction job gains year-over-year in July, AGC reported.
Santa Fe has ranked in the 300s over the past year or two. But construction spending in Santa Fe was up 7 percent over the previous year in April, May and June, according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department.
New Mexico, however, fell from its typical Top 10 spot among states to No. 43 in July, shedding 4,600 or 9.1 percent of its construction jobs. Albuquerque accounted for 800 jobs lost, ranking No. 150 among metros, and the collapsed oil boom in the southeast amounted to more construction job losses.
Santa Fe’s construction sector added 300 jobs in July to reach 3,300 jobs, the 10 percent growth placing the City Different at No. 9 among metro areas, AGC reported.
“Apartment construction can be in the 300-range just by itself,” said Jeff Branch, CEO of Columbus Capital, which developed the San Isidro Apartments. “When they are building an apartment complex, it’s an army out there.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.