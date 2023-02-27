The French have a saying: The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Bonnie Eckre since 1989 has been the emblem of sameness — and agent of change — at Santa Fe Bite and, before that, Bobcat Bite.

The latest twist in that theme came Jan. 1 as Bonnie and John Eckre passed ownership of Santa Fe Bite over to Angela Mason and Armando Rivas.