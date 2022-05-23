Gasoline prices across the state, region and country took a wild ride last week.
Santa Fe emerged with just moderate sticker shock, even with a record-setting average of $4.31 per gallon of unleaded fuel Thursday, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
The Santa Fe average gas price was up 7 cents for the week, but Texas, a state with perennially cheap gas, saw its prices soar 19 cents to reach $4.29 per gallon — just 2 cents lower than Santa Fe and 4 cents lower than the New Mexico average of $4.33.
Texas usually is 25 to 35 cents lower than Santa Fe, AAA statistics show.
Gas prices in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Farmington — and the state as a whole — all remained lower than the national average gasoline price of $4.59 per gallon, which is 17 cents higher than the previous week. AAA ranked New Mexico's gas prices at No. 27, a drop from No. 25 the previous week.
Albuquerque and Farmington rose only 1 cent last week to $4.29 and $4.58, respectively. Las Cruces increased 15 cents to $4.40.
California was the first state to crest $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Hawaii, Nevada, Washington, Alaska and Oregon were all over $5 per gallon.
AAA for the first time found no state with a statewide average below $4 per gallon. The cheapest states, Oklahoma and Kansas, had statewide averages at $4.03 and $4.04 per gallon, AAA reported.