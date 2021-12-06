The Santa Fe Association of Realtors has signed up with global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider CoreLogic to provide the technology for the local multiple listing service, or MLS.
SFAR and CoreLogic entered into a four-year agreement Nov. 23. The transfer of data has already started from the existing Black Knight Paragon MLS portal that SFAR has used for nine years, but CoreLogic won’t go live until June, SFAR President Roger Carson said.
The change will elevate Santa Fe’s MLS to “cutting-edge technology,” with homebuyers and brokers able to get information much quicker, he said.
“If you want to see a home now, it takes five steps,” Carson said. “With the CoreLogic app, there will be one step. We can do all our communication through the app on the phone.”
CoreLogic’s suite of platforms that SFAR purchased includes the CoreLogic listing-management platform Matrix and the OneHome virtual collaboration portal. OneHome is the app used by homebuyers and brokers to communicate, and Matrix is where homebuyers will see home listings, Carson said.
“So much of the problem we have is data is old; people say, ‘That went pending three days ago,’ ” Carson said. “In a hot market today, you need to know the live market. That user experience [with Matrix] is going to be groundbreaking. The speed is off the charts.”
The other CoreLogic products acquired by SFAR are the CoreLogic property insight platform Realist, the CoreLogic property data marketplace Trestle, the CoreLogic real estate secure access SafeMLS and the AnswerLink technical support.
