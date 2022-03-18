The wait is finally over.
Santa Fe Asian Market opens Saturday on St. Michael’s Drive, nearly four months after owner David Thianhlun first teased local foodies with his red signage at the St. Michael’s Village West shopping center.
The buzz was instantaneous when Thianhlun posted the Saturday opening date late Wednesday on the Santa Fe Foodies Facebook page, generating more than 400 likes by 8 a.m. Thursday.
“Sounds like all of SF Foodies are going to wipe the store out this weekend!” one person posted in a comment, summing up the spirit of Santa Fe Asian Market enthusiasts.
Other than Talin Market, which operated a Santa Fe location for several years nearly a decade ago, this is the first Asian market in recent times in the city.
“It’s more than my expectations, but I expected it at the same time,” Thianhlun said of the groundswell of community support.
Thianhlun’s parents long ago had a grocery store in their native Myanmar, and in 2016, his mother and stepfather tried to launch an Asian market in Midland, Texas, but it did not come to fruition. Thainlun and his mother since 2018 have operated Sushi Avenue inside the Smith’s Marketplace in Los Alamos.
Santa Fe Asian Market is a work in progress, in part because the merchandise is based on what Thianhlun could get from vendors, and in part because he welcomes and encourages customers to leave suggestions for wanted items.
“I will try my best to find what a customer wants,” Thianhlun said. “I will take suggestions. I will have a form where people can write what they want and the brand, and I’ll find it for them.”
The market has a top-load freezer filled with chickens with legs attached for anyone with a passion for chicken feet recipes. Six-packs of quail are in the same freezer.
The produce section has Thai versions of red and green chile, as well as tiny Thai bananas and eggplants, along with mangoes, papayas, jackfruit, taro, yucca root and brown coconut.
The six-door upright commercial freezer has abundant selection of frozen seafood, durian, fish cakes, tofu puffs, cuttlefish balls and whole cooked snails.
“The golden pomfret, that’s the best,” Thianhlun said about his favorite item in the store. “The second one is the quail.”
The store has no alcohol but a broad selection of Asian soft drinks.
“Roasted coconut juice is my favorite,” Thianhlun said.
You can get kimchi by the gallon and sardines in the familiar flat cases or in small cans.
There is a row of jellies and candies and a row of kitchen and dining implements.
Green tea and Asian coffee get a fair share of shelf space, and roasted seaweed has a spot.
The market is well stocked with packaged cake rusk, a hard, dry biscuit.
“We use these for breakfast with coffee,” Thianhlun said. “I never find it in any American grocery store.”
The store carries packaged seasonings, miso soup base, satay seasoning mix, bun mix and pastes along with fish, oyster, bean and plum sauces and large containers of sesame oil.
“We’re going to have to-go sushi,” Tianhlun said.
