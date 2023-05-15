Santa Fe-based DNCA Architects will design the new Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.

The new museum will be located at the site of the former Safeway at 123 Grant Ave., across the street from where the O’Keeffe has been since 1997.

DNCA, headed up by architect Devendra N. Contractor, is the architect for the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary in Santa Fe. DNCA also designed the new Nene & Jamie Koch Comprehensive Movement Disorder Center and Senior Health Center, both at the University of New Mexico.

