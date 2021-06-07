The Santa Fe Animal Shelter raised employee minimum wages to $15, effective May 24.
The animal shelter followed the lead of the Fight for $15 campaign launched in 2012 by fast-food workers walking off the job in New York City.
“It seems like the number that’s been floating around,” executive director Jennifer Steketee said of settling on $15 per hour. “It’s been talked about on the federal level.”
Like many businesses, the animal shelter has struggled to hire people for the last three or four months.
“It was worse in the last month,” Steketee said. “We could not recruit anybody at the Santa Fe living wage [of $12.32 per hour].”
She said “some other adjustments were made” for employees already earning $15 or more per hour.
Funding for the raises came from donations made to the nonprofit, she said.
“All of our donations go to all our expenses, including salaries,” Steketee said. “This is a necessary change.”
The animal shelter has numerous openings, including front desk manager, facilities technician and receptionist.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.