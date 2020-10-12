Santa Fe County’s construction is swimming against the tide of widespread construction job losses among two-thirds of the country’s 358 metro areas.
Santa Fe ranked No. 11 in the country in construction job gains in August with a 10 percent increase over the prior August. It added 300 jobs to reach 3,300 construction workers, according to the Associated General Contractors of America. Santa Fe ranked No. 9 in July.
“The way it feels around here, it’s absolutely true,” said Miles D. Conway, executive officer of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association. “We’re very busy. How can this association build up the trade for the next generation? It’s an amazing opportunity.”
Construction job gains point to 17 apartment projects being built in Santa Fe. The trade organization reported that Santa Fe was among only 89 metro areas to gain construction jobs in August.
“We’re a destination for high-quality living,” said Douglas Maahs, owner of DMC, a Santa Fe home-remodeling business. “It took us quite a while to get out of the deep recession. We have finally hit that stride that we can be at the top with construction jobs.”
Albuquerque and Las Cruces both ranked No. 147 with 3 percent decreases. New Mexico ranked No. 27 year over year, but the state saw a 6.7 percent, or 3,100-job, increase from July to August, the No. 1 percentage in the country.
