Sandia Area Federal Credit Union opened a full-service branch Feb. 14, newly built at Cerrillos Road and Tierra Contenta Drive.
The new 3,500-square-foot branch has three teller windows, two drive-thru lanes, a drive-up ATM and three member services offices, said Rachael Garcia, senior vice president of marketing at Sandia Area Federal Credit Union.
It replaces a much smaller location the credit union had since 2014 at the former Permaculture Credit Union that Sandia had acquired. Services were mostly limited to auto and home equity loans.
“We were in a strip center. It was very small,” Garcia said. “Now we want to provide investment and insurance services and everyday banking needs.”
Sandia Area decided to build a full-service branch because the membership in Santa Fe had grown to more than 4,500. Sandia Area Federal Credit Union has 75,000 members and seven branches: four in Albuquerque, one in Rio Rancho, one at Kirtland Air Force Base and one in Santa Fe.
The Santa Fe branch on the south side is located at 4881 Main St.
Branch hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
