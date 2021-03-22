Bicycle Health, a San Francisco Bay Area-based online opioid abuse treatment company, plans to open a Santa Fe office to consolidate its virtual enrollment coordination in one location.
Bicycle Health intends to start in the Regus-serviced office space provider in downtown Santa Fe once the coronavirus pandemic settles down, with plans to expand in the city by the end of the year, company founder and CEO Ankit Gupta said.
Bicycle Health has treated more than 3,000 patients in 19 states since Gupta launched the company in Redwood City, Calif., in 2017 and plans to further expand into a half-dozen states soon. He said he has 70 health care providers virtually treating patients for opioid use disorders, including Dr. Julie Craig in Santa Fe.
“She’s helped us get connected to [Santa Fe] hospitals,” Gupta said. “She has a really strong network in the community.”
The Santa Fe office will be where patients enroll for treatment, whether electronically or in person, a task now done with a team working virtually, he said.
Gupta chose Bicycle as a company name because he sees opioid treatment as a journey to regain health and achieve independence.
