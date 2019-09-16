Santa Fe startup iBeam Materials has received an unspecified amount in venture capital investment from Korea-based Samsung Venture Investment Corp. to advance the company’s technology toward eventual commercialization.
The company, located at 2778A Agua Fría St., is an early stage spinoff company from Los Alamos National Laboratory that was launched in 2011.
iBeam has developed a process for making high-brightness, high-efficiency light-emitting diodes — more commonly known as LEDs — on large-area materials such as metal foils that can be used, for example, to make displays for wearables and personal mobile devices, according to a news release.
Samsung Ventures promotes promising small and medium-sized companies engaging in the development of new technologies. As is common in venture capital investment, a Samsung Ventures representative sits on the iBeam board of directors.
The company is creating technology for display manufacturers. The product is in the technology demonstration phase, with the Samsung investment assisting iBeam to progress to a manufacturability demonstration — a small-scale pilot line that can be scaled to volume production — “in the coming few years,” said Julian Osinski, iBeam’s vice president of product technology.
Previously, iBeam has received $4 million from the U.S. Department of Energy and worked with Sandia and Los Alamos national laboratories. It also has received support from the New Mexico Economic Development Department and New Mexico Small Business Assistance Program.
The company has six employees with plans to grow, Osinski said.