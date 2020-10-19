Home sales may be searing hot in Santa Fe and across the country, but the planned Oct. 14 auction of the 3,250-acre Saddleback Ranch in Galisteo was delayed because several bidders asked for more clarity on property details, an auction official said.
Saddleback is still the highest-priced home sale in Santa Fe County in the 21st century. The property, with two luxury homes, last sold in 2008 for $17.45 million, according to the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
Bidders asked for “some additional time for due diligence … to give them more of a comfort level with bidding,” Miami-based Platinum Luxury Auctions President Trayor Lesnock said in an email. “In light of that, we decided to reschedule the auction for a date-to-be-determined in order to give prospects that time.”
The ranch comes with 30,000 square feet of structural improvements, including the six-bedroom, 7,264-square-foot Drogheda Estate and the four-bedroom, 6,103-square-foot Windland Estate. The property also has an eight-car garage and 10-stall barn.
Five registered bidders were invited to submit offers before the rescheduled auction, and Platinum is in negotiations with parties that have presented offers, Lesnock said.
A sale may be negotiated before the auction is scheduled again, likely in the first quarter of 2021, Lesnock said in an interview.
