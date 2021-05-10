The Rugman of Santa Fe will close its Old Santa Fe Trail location and focus on its downtown location of the past two years at Lincoln Place on Lincoln Avenue.
Owner Ercan Nalkiran plans to close the 628 Old Santa Fe Trail store at the end of May after operating there since 1999. He has had a moving sale there since March.
“It will be easier to manager one store,” Nalkiran said.
The Old Santa Fe Trail store focuses on traditional rugs and the Lincoln Avenue store on modern rugs. He hopes to sell as much of the Old Santa Fe Trail inventory as he can but will move what’s left to Lincoln.
He expanded to Lincoln Place “because of the foot traffic and more tourists.”
