Rue's Mechanical Plumbing & Heating plans to build a warehouse for its service vehicles, plus a pair of office buildings, at its property at 2845 Agua Fría St.
Rue’s bought the .87-acre lot near Siler Road two years ago and has operated its business there in a mobile unit. The company had a Jan. 9 early neighborhood notification meeting required by the city before applying for city approvals. The proposed development plan request includes two new structures and one existing structure.
“We’re going to build a big warehouse to park trucks,” said Jessica Rue, daughter of business owner Phillip Rue.
Eventually, the plan also calls for two office buildings, adding up to 5,600 square feet, with offices that will be rented out, she said.
