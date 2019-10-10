Rowley Farmhouse Ales, one of the more recent additions to Santa Fe’s craft brewer scene, earned national recognition last week at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, where it was named Small Brewpub and Small Brewpup Brewer of the Year — and took home three medals for its brews.
After receiving news of the win, Rowley’s staff felt “sheer excitement,” said co-owner and chef Jeffrey Kaplan. The small brewpup award, he added, was a well-deserved honor for brewmaster and fellow owner John Rowley.
A brewpub is considered an establishment that sells at least 25 percent of its beer on-site, while larger breweries sell beer to other restaurants and bars as well as retailers.
John Rowley could not be reached Thursday to comment on the pub’s victory.
Rowley Farmhouse Ales, which opened in 2016 on Maclovia Street in central Santa Fe, has participated in the national beer fest in Denver three times. It won its first award — a silver medal for its Germophile beer — in 2018. This year, it brought home a gold medal in the German-style sour ale category for its Meier beer; a bronze for its Côte d’Or, in the mixed-culture category; and a silver for its Agent Orange, an apple brandy barrel ale in the barrel-aged sour category.
According to the Great American Beer Festival’s website, a first-place brew at the event is a “world-class beer that accurately exemplifies the specified style, displaying the proper balance of taste, aroma and appearance.”
Given that nearly 3,000 breweries and brewpubs from across the U.S. entered the competition — and microbreweries are popping up all over the country — it’s becoming increasingly difficult to earn recognition for a unique brew, Kaplan said.
A lot of it, he said, comes down to luck. “We just became very fortunate that we had beers tasting really good at the right moment of the competition. Beers evolve, so if we’d entered the competition one month earlier or one month later, we might not have medaled at all.”
Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, not far from Rowley on Agua Fría Street, also competed in the festival, earning a bronze medal for its double brown ale in the “other strong beer” category.
Other Santa Fe brewers to compete last week were Beer Creek Brewing, Blue Corn Cafe, Santa Fe Brewing Co. and Second Street Brewery.
