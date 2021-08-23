The CW network TV show Roswell, New Mexico started shooting its fourth season Aug. 10 at Santa Fe Studios, its principal production location since the start of the series.
Roswell has leased Santa Fe Studios continuously since May 2018, said Octavio Marin, the studio’s vice president of production and operations.
“They have taken every square inch of our facility,” he said.
Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, in association with Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions, have even converted the studio’s office spaces into sets for hospital rooms and waiting rooms.
Marin estimates 85 percent of the show is shot at Santa Fe Studios, with some location shooting scheduled for Española, Moriarty, Bernalillo, Las Vegas, Pecos, Santa Fe, Albuquerque and San Felipe and Santo Domingo pueblos.
The crew arrived June 28 and shooting will continue into January. Marin estimates about 175 to 200 people are at the studio.
Nearby, filming also is taking place on the feature film God is a Bullet at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe. Also, the short film Dispatch is in production in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.