The tangle of green, red and blue ropes and planks stretch to the skylights in the food court at Santa Fe Place.
The mall throughout September has redefined the vast, open dining area with a four-story LiggettVille Adventure Center, which includes an elaborate ropes course and separate climbing wall plus a party room in an adjacent, vacant retail space.
The coronavirus has thrown the food court plans for a loop, but mall owner Spinoso Real Estate Group is still committed to LiggettVille, an adjacent The Market food hall and a Rad Retrocade arcade right off the entrance.
“If the recent pandemic has taught us anything, it is the value of community and personal relationships,” Chairman and CEO Carmen D. Spinoso said in an email.
Spinoso’s undisclosed investment seeks to inject relevance into the 35-year-old mall in an era when malls nationwide have struggled — irrespective of the coronavirus pandemic — to build foot traffic as thumbs on smartphones do much of the shopping.
“This goes with diversifying malls,” said Aimee Whitebear, marketing director at Santa Fe Place. “Malls have to pivot and reinvent themselves to survive in an online and digital world. I think it was important to think outside the box and be more creative with the space.”
The LiggettVille ropes course fills about a third of the food court but doesn’t really reduce dining space. The food court had oversized space for a handful of eateries since a carousel was removed at the end of 2016.
“I think we’ll still be able to serve a lot of people,” Whitebear said.
Las Cruces-based Rad Retrocade intended to open by the end of the year with a combined arcade games, restaurant and bar venue in the same location as the long-ago Jets Arcade. The pandemic stalled those efforts, but Whitebear said Rad might start tenant improvements at the start of 2021.
The Spinoso group installed flooring, lighting and signage for The Market food hall just before the pandemic hit. Talks were underway with tenants, but no agreements had been signed at that time. The recruiting will start again.
“We believe in the concept of a food hall and have invested significantly in physical renovations,” Spinoso said. “While the global pandemic has certainly impacted timing, we have completed most of the renovations with new public amenities coming soon [seating, tables, etc.]. We expect to begin a [request for proposals] process to identify and select the area’s most talented and up-and-coming purveyors and that process will likely begin early next year.”
The ropes course falls under the recreation facilities category in the state's public health order along with indoor movie theaters, concert venues and performance venues. None seem likely to reopen soon with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's mass-gathering limit still at 10 people and virus cases on the rise.
“We’re waiting for the state to say attractions can open,” said Michelle Liggett, co-owner of LiggettVille, an Allegan, Mich., company that owns and operates adventure centers. “We’re hoping to open for the holiday season.”
Three other LiggettVille rope courses are in operation in Reading, Mass., New Haven, Conn., and Allegan.
Spinoso officials found LiggettVille people at an International Council of Shopping Centers conference in New York City. Carmen Spinosa wanted to add fun family activities at Santa Fe Place, which was the first mall he bought and which he considers his flagship mall among the 20-plus malls he now owns.
LiggettVille was intrigued by the wide-open space with a 38-foot ceiling and an adjacent exit to the parking lot.
“You’re not taking away from retail space and you are not having to redesign a space,” Liggett said.
Liggettville’s construction partner, Ropes Courses Inc., also owned by Jim and Michelle Liggett, is finishing construction of the SkyTrail ropes course, the adventure center’s three-level primary attraction. This includes a ground-level SkyTykes play area for younger children.
Adjacent to the SkyTrail is a Clip ‘n Climb climbing wall on the wall opposite the food court vendors.
“It’s a fun wall made for every ability,” Liggett said. “You don’t need to be a climber.”
The same riot of colors decorate the climbing wall as the ropes course.
Users are clipped onto an overhead rail to head up the stairs onto the SkyTrail. Then they will encounter a maze of ropes, obstacles, bridges and platforms.
“There’s no set path,” Liggett said. “It up to you where you want to go.”
Building LiggettVille, The Market and Rad Retrocade come at the junction of the before-and-after era defined by the coronavirus. Before the pandemic, Santa Fe Place had fairly thin foot traffic, with many Santa Feans turning to Albuquerque for mall shopping. Then the mall closed by state order in mid-March, reopening June 1.
“It was very quiet,” Whitebear said. “Summer was definitely slow. In the last week or two, it has picked up. People are feeling the need to get out for some semblance of normalcy.”
After the pandemic, Santa Fe Place will have the adventure center. And even through the mall closure and slow times, mall occupancy is nearly full minus the vacant former Mervyn’s/Sports Authority space.
“Shockingly, we have a very high occupancy rate,” Whitebear said. “There is a general perception that there is very little at the mall, but we are nearly full.”
Dragonfly Teahouse did not reopen when the mall reopened, and Giancarlo’s closed in September in the food court, but Brow Art 23 opened in September.
Mall officials would not speak specifically about lease concessions but did acknowledge that rent relief was offered to tenants.
“Like our peers in the industry, we approached every tenant on a case-by-case basis through COVID,” Spinoso said. “This has been a challenging time for everyone, and we have worked diligently to reach agreements with our tenants to manage through these unprecedented times.”
