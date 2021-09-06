SkyWalker Property Partners, an Arlington, Texas-based commercial real estate investment fund, has sold the office building at 2945 Rodeo Park Drive East for an undisclosed amount to the California investment group Urd Verdandi Skuld LLC.
The primary tenants of the 23,300-square-foot, two-story building are the U.S. Department of Energy, Benchmark Human Services and the Internal Revenue Service.
SkyWalker acquired the building in December 2018 and the sale closed Aug. 18, said Clint Holland, SkyWalker’s acquisitions director.
“It’s a favorable time for us to sell,” Holland said. “There are not a lot of properties like these on the market at this time.”
The Santa Fe investment was in the When Opportunity Knocks LLC fund, which SkyWalker administers.w
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.