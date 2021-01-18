Suddenly, gasoline prices seem expensive, though the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is 17 cents cheaper than the same week a year ago.
The New Mexico average fuel price increased 11 cents over the preceding week to $2.26 a gallon last week. Since New Year’s Eve, the statewide average has climbed 16 cents per gallon, and the Santa Fe County average jumped 21 cents to $2.23 per gallon, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.
Santa Fe still has the cheapest gas prices, as it has had since July, among metro areas that include Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Farmington.
“Due to gradually rising crude oil prices, pump prices jumped 11 cents per gallon week-to-week,” AAA New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster said in a news release. “Market analysts will be watching to see if this trend continues as demand for retail gasoline sits below levels seen at this same time last year.”
The Albuquerque average price last week was $2.32 per gallon; in Las Cruces, it was $2.29 and in Farmington, $2.28.
As usual, the New Mexico average is higher than the $2.10 in Texas but lower than the $2.32 in Colorado, $2.38 in Arizona and $2.68 in Nevada, according to AAA.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.