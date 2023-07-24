Retirement sale starts at Jewelry by Danuta By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jewelry by Danuta is holding a retirement sale.Owner Danuta Zaluska started at 50% off, and some pieces are now as much as 70% off. The sale started June 29 and is set to run through Aug. 31.“I’m serious about it,” she said. “We don’t want people to walk out on price.”Zaluska has had her jewelry shop at 227A E. Palace Ave. for 10 years; before that, she was on San Francisco Street. A native of formerly communist Poland, Zaluska arrived in Santa Fe in 1988.“It’s just the perfect time [to retire],” she said. “I did my due diligence for 30 years. I’m done.”She and her husband will split their time in retirement between Santa Fe and Bali.She designs about 80% of the jewelry at her store. Zaluska describes her jewelry as “old European with Celtic influences.” She works with platinum, 18-carat gold with precious gems and diamonds.One Danuta line is unusual sliver lined with gold accents.“It’s all one of a kind,” Zaluska said.Zaluska opened her first shop in New York City and said she was trained by famous Bulgari designer Omar Torres. Early in the 21st century, she worked with Saks Fifth Avenue as a designer for 10 years. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesMorning plane crash near Santa Fe kills pilot but avoids catastropheDowntown business has no appetite for Plaza Café's two patiosPilot who died in Santa Fe crash was noted Los Angeles plastic surgeonRich Freedman, owner of The Teahouse and El Farol, had varied interestsTaos woman's quest lets the last Burrito Brother and his suit finally come homeIndie Santa Fe filmmaker hopes Netflix will pick up Native thriller seriesEspañola basks in art of lowriders, car cultureTwo injured in I-25 crash Wednesday nightLos Alamos embracing 'Oppenheimer' filmLike its title character, 'Oppenheimer' movie brilliant and flawed Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Pols in Alabama, New Mexico bonded by gerrymandering Building Santa Fe Put two taxes for affordable housing on November ballot Phill Casaus `Oppenheimer,' nuke critics and the voices you can't hear Ringside Seat Soldiers' stories resonate 70 years after Korean War