Restaurant Tidbits is a new recurring feature in the Business section to report bits of news in the Santa Fe dining world. Any restaurateurs, bar or brewery operators or other food entrepreneurs can send bits of news to business editor Teya Vitu at tvitu@sfnewmexican.com. Items can include changing days or hours of operation, hiring announcements, changes in salaries and benefits or new dishes being added.
Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi will take part in the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta’s Grand Tasting with the launch of a new vintage of Opus One, a California winery with which the hotel has an established partnership. Anasazi has a selection of more than 1,500 wines, including several vintages of Chateau Petrus and Chateau Mouton Rothschild from Bordeaux.
Wine, Dine and Travel magazine in its fall issue dedicated 86 of 244 pages to Eating Santa Fe, providing expansive coverage of numerous local restaurants. These include Sassella, Sazón, The Compound, Coyote Cafe & Cantina, The Shed, Rancho de Chimayo, Tia Sophia’s, Geronimo, Santa Fe School of Cooking and Gruet Wine Tasting Room.
Casa Chimayo Restaurant will be open Mondays and Tuesdays “to see if we actually get busy. We noticed a lot of restaurants are closed these days.”
Rose’s Kitchen food truck at Reunity Resources has new hours of 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Sage Bakehouse didn’t get a delivery of the specialty butter necessary for a weekend worth of croissants on Friday, Aug. 27, and the closest supplier owner Andrée Falls could find was in Denver and closing at 5 p.m. Falls jumped into her private plane, dodged thunderstorms in both directions, dodged traffic in Denver and arrived at the supplier at 4:30 p.m. She flew home with three 36-pound cases of butter and croissant quality was maintained through the weekend.
Teya Vitu, The New Mexican
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.