Harry’s Roadhouse, 96 B Old Las Vegas Highway, was closed Jan. 4-12 for repairs. The eatery reopened with new general managers Kathleen O’Brien and Mario Reyes, who have been with Harry’s Roadhouse for more than 20 years.
Tender Fire, an outdoor pizza vendor at El Rey Court, 1862 Cerrillos Road, will add a brick-and-mortar location in 2023, owner Ben Crosky reported in an email newsletter. The El Rey Court location will remain, and Crosky also plans to add a food truck.
The Poki Tako food truck opened Dec. 22 in the Santa Fe Harley-Davidson parking lot, 4360 Rodeo Road.
