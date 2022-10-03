Renewal Life Bar has relocated from 810 Calle Mejia, Suite 107, to 533 Cordova Road. Owner Noreen Quintana is opening at the new location in early October.

• • •

Joaquin and Benina Quintana have taken over ownership of Casa Chimayo, 409 W. Water St. They have operated Casa Chimayo since April 2021. They previously owned Bella’s Mexican Grill in Taos, which closed at the start of the pandemic.

