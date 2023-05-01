Santa Fe Spirits’ newest offering, Colkegan Unsmoked Single Malt Whiskey, became available through online sales in 41 states in April. Owner Colin Keegan introduced the whiskey in October, but it was available only at the distillery. Santa Fe Spirits now has 10 varieties of whiskey, vodka, brandy and gin. “[The unsmoked] really rounds out the whiskey portfolio,” he said.

• • •

Lunch service has returned at The Bull Ring, 150 Washington Ave., since the start of the legislative session. The Bull Ring has not served lunch since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but under new ownership, it restored lunch service in January. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with plans to add Friday service in mid-May.

