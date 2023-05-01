Santa Fe Spirits’ newest offering, Colkegan Unsmoked Single Malt Whiskey, became available through online sales in 41 states in April. Owner Colin Keegan introduced the whiskey in October, but it was available only at the distillery. Santa Fe Spirits now has 10 varieties of whiskey, vodka, brandy and gin. “[The unsmoked] really rounds out the whiskey portfolio,” he said.
• • •
Lunch service has returned at The Bull Ring, 150 Washington Ave., since the start of the legislative session. The Bull Ring has not served lunch since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but under new ownership, it restored lunch service in January. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with plans to add Friday service in mid-May.
• • •
The status of the Legal Tender in Lamy has been uncertain since September. Restaurateur Sean Sinclair brought clarity in an April 21 Facebook post: “The Legal Tender is closed. It’s closed for a huge number of reasons. … I have no current plans to reopen the restaurant as the chef.”
• • •
Santa Fe-based Fusion Tacos has two new locations planned, at 5901 Gibson Blvd. in Albuquerque and 1 Country Club Drive in Las Vegas, N.M., at the Gene Torres Golf Course.
• • •
Four Santa Fe eateries made Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in the Southwest 2023.” Yelp based the rankings on a number of factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews made on Yelp. The list includes dining establishments in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Nevada. The top-ranked Santa Fe entry at No. 20 is Ras Rody’s Jamaican Vegan Kitchen food truck, 1320 Agua Fría St., followed by Santarepa Cafe, 229 Johnson St., at No. 25. El Chile Toreado food truck, 807 Early St., a James Beard Best Chef Awards semifinalist earlier this year, was No. 75, and MacSantaFe, 115 Water St., came in at No. 92.