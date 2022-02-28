San Marcos Cafe & Feed Store, 3877 N.M. 14, reopened Feb. 7 after being closed since November 2020. The restaurant had been shut down since indoor dining was restricted in late 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and had not reopened in 2021 amid the uncertainties of potential pandemic restrictions and waves of COVID-19 cases.
Cafe Pasqual’s and Cafe Pasqual’s Gallery, 121 Don Gaspar Ave., reopened Feb. 11 after an extended winter break since Jan. 3.
DJ Sugar and Scott Blevins are opening The Brunch Box Blue food truck March 17 at La Tienda at Eldorado retail center, 7 Caliente Road. Sugar was sous chef at Arable in Eldorado and Blevins also helped out at Arable with deserts. They acquired the former Mami & Papi’s food truck that had been at La Tienda. They plan on bringing “passionately crafted Southwestern brunch delights with a hint of Southern comfort.” Hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays, closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
JW Windsor’s, 145 Lincoln Ave., closed in early February, and the property is up for sale.
Santa Fe Pizza Gallery opened for business Feb. 15 in the Victorian house at 122 Grant Ave. next to the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.
