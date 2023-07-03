Former Arable owner Renée Fox on June 7 appeared on Guy’s Grocery Games: DDD Guilty Pleasures on the Food Network. Judges praised her chorizo and lamb nachos but eliminated Fox in the first round.
Taco Fundación, 235 N. Guadalupe St., has closed. Shake Foundation owner/chef Brian Knox opened Taco Fundación in 2017 in the former space of Bert’s Burger Bowl, owned by the future James Beard Award-winning chef Fernando Olea.
The Churro Cake served at Churro Bar, 6700 Cerrillos Road, was the top New Mexico entry in the "50 Over-the-Top Treats" named in the July/August issue of Food Network Magazine. “These churros were a food-truck favorites, so the owners made them into a cake and opened Churro Bar in Santa Fe,” the magazine wrote. The magazine chose one treat from each state: “It's not your imagination: For years, desserts have been getting bigger, fancier, wilder and more mind-blowing. The makers of these showstopping sweets just keep outdoing themselves.”
Madame Matisse Cafe & Bakery has a banner up at the former Le Pommier Bistro space at La Tienda at Eldorado, 7 Caliente Road in Eldorado. Madame Matisse has another location in Santa Fe at 1291 San Felipe Ave. Owner Siriporn “JJ” Khongkabrirat also has a Thai on Canyon location at Eldorado at La Tienda.
Bite Me Bakery’s newest pop-up location opened June 26 at La Tienda at Eldorado, 7 Caliente Road. Beignets, waffle bowls and brats are the specialties. Owner Kandie Kingery launched Bite Me Bakery in January 2022 with prior pop-up locations at the Glorieta freeway exit and in front of the shut-down Adelo’s store in Pecos.
Palacio Café, 209 E. Palace Ave., started serving dinner last week for the first time since Damian and Maria Muñoz opened the restaurant in 2012. They expanded into the next-door space and back patio in 2020 in anticipation of adding dinner service. The Muñozes received their beer and wine license three months ago. They have added fajitas and steak to the menu for dinner.