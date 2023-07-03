Former Arable owner Renée Fox on June 7 appeared on Guy’s Grocery Games: DDD Guilty Pleasures on the Food Network. Judges praised her chorizo and lamb nachos but eliminated Fox in the first round.

Taco Fundación, 235 N. Guadalupe St., has closed. Shake Foundation owner/chef Brian Knox opened Taco Fundación in 2017 in the former space of Bert’s Burger Bowl, owned by the future James Beard Award-winning chef Fernando Olea.

