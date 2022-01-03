The Ranch House, 2571 Cristo's Road, in December started curbside delivery to cars for its to-go orders, eliminating the need to go into the lobby to pick up dinner. “We’re freeing our lobby,” owner Josh Baum said in early December. “Our lobby [was] not welcoming.”
• • •
When Palacio Cafe, 209 E Palace Ave., reopens in mid-January after its traditional two-week closing at the start of the year, the popular downtown eatery will start serving beer and wine. Palacio applied for a liquor license in December.
• • •
John and Rebecca Conlon in December opened Carmelita’s at The Agora shopping center in Eldorado. They previously operated the Oasis Café at La Tienda at Eldorado shopping center.
• • •
Mille plans to open its French cafe and creperie Jan. 12 in the former Bouche Bistro space at 415 W. Alameda Street.
• • •
Market Steer Steakhouse, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., in mid-December brought back its outdoor dining domes that were inspired a year ago by COVID-19 precautions. Each dome has a HEPA air filter, a heater, a Bluetooth speaker and blankets. The dining cost is a minimum $100 per person. The domes will stay in place until spring.
• • •
Opuntia in the Railyard started dinner service Dec. 31 for the first time since Todd Spitzer and Jeanna Gienke opened the restaurant a few locations ago in 2017. For now, dinner will be available Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Opuntia now also has a full liquor license and started serving around Thanksgiving.
• • •
Thai on Canyon and Madam Matisse owner Siriporn “JJ” Khongkabrirat plans to open a Thai restaurant at La Tienda at Eldorado shopping center, likely in February.
• • •
Bar Castañeda in Las Vegas, N.M., appeared Dec. 23 on the Forbes website's “Food to look forward to: 10 favorite restaurants of 2021” by senior contributor Ann Abel. Her choices spanned offbeat places in Europe — several in Portugal — and only one on this side of the Atlantic: “Whenever I return to my native New Mexico, I expect to feast on green chile. I don’t expect to find a dining room in an old railroad [hotel] in a small town. And yet, that’s what I found in May, when I tagged along with a fellow journalist and ended up in the Old West dining room of chef Sean Sinclair and his wife, Katey Sinclair. The dishes mix local classics, fresh interpretations, locally raised meats and seasonal produce — and there, in the desert, an improbably tasty fish and chips.”
• • •
Lone Spur Cafe opened Dec. 11 in the former space of San Francisco Bar & Grill at 50 E. San Francisco St. Founded in Prescott, Ariz., Lone Spur now has seven locations — Prescott, Flagstaff and Scottsdale in Arizona; Durango, Silverton and Pagosa Springs in Colorado; and in Santa Fe.
• • •
The online restaurant-reservation service OpenTable has named Santa Fe’s Geronimo, 724 Canyon Road, among its “Top 100 restaurants in America for 2021” and “Best overall in New Mexico” based on an analysis of more than 10.5 million reviews of restaurants across the country. Geronimo has been on the OpenTable Top 100 list each year since 2015 and before that in 2013. OpenTable rates Geronimo at 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 8,196 reviews of the Canyon Road restaurant.
• • •
The sake services at Izanami at Ten Thousand Waves was mentioned alongside sake served by three-star Michelin chef Alain Ducasse, Thomas Keller’s The French Laundry and Michelin-star Cranes in Washington, D.C., in a Robb Report article “Why sake is all the rage in America’s fine-dining scene.” The Robb Report wrote: “And guests at the ultra-luxe Ten Thousand Waves resort in Santa Fe will discover over 20 sake options, including the sought-after Tenko 20 Junmai Daiginjo Heavenly Grace, a silky, juicy bucket-list bottle procured by in-house master sake sommelier Deborah Fleig.”
• • •
La Tour Experience opened in the former Lucky Goat, State Capital Kitchen and Pizza Hut location at 500 Sandoval St.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.