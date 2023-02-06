Santa Fe Bar & Grill will become Dr. Field Goods Bar & Grill under new owner Josh Gerwin, who owned the original Dr. Field Goods Kitchen. Gerwin took over Santa Fe Bar & Grill on Nov. 15, and the menu since early December was labeled Dr. Field Goods. “One hundred percent of the Santa Fe Bar & Grill menu is intact, and I just added a few of my favorite Dr. Field Goods items,” Gerwin said. He does not know when the exterior sign will reflect the name change.

• • •

Horno, 95 W. Marcy St., reopened Jan. 26 after being closed from Jan. 11 to Jan. 25 “for rest and renovation” of the restaurant. Several other restaurants took shorter breaks in January.

Popular in the Community