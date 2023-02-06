Santa Fe Bar & Grill will become Dr. Field Goods Bar & Grill under new owner Josh Gerwin, who owned the original Dr. Field Goods Kitchen. Gerwin took over Santa Fe Bar & Grill on Nov. 15, and the menu since early December was labeled Dr. Field Goods. “One hundred percent of the Santa Fe Bar & Grill menu is intact, and I just added a few of my favorite Dr. Field Goods items,” Gerwin said. He does not know when the exterior sign will reflect the name change.
• • •
Horno, 95 W. Marcy St., reopened Jan. 26 after being closed from Jan. 11 to Jan. 25 “for rest and renovation” of the restaurant. Several other restaurants took shorter breaks in January.
• • •
Tumbleroot Pottery Pub, 135 Palace Ave., Suite 100, opened Jan. 20 as a downtown tasting room for Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery. But wait, there’s more. It’s also a pottery gallery for co-owner Jason Kirkman’s wife, Angela Smith Kirkman, who owns Paseo Pottery. That’s not all. The long central table has pottery experiences for customers. You guessed it: The beer mugs are pottery mugs from Paseo Pottery.
• • •
Tacos El Charrito, 1711 Llano St., Suite A, has opened in the longtime former space of Felipe’s Tacos, which closed in mid-December after Felipe Martinez retired. Tacos El Charrito owner Rodrigo Rodriguez cooked at Felipe’s Tacos for 10 years in the 2000s and recently operated the Tacos El Charrito food truck.
• • •
Open Table named Geronimo, 724 Canyon Road, and Izanami, 21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, to its "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023," a list “curated by diners, for diners,” based on more than 13 million reviews. The mountain states are especially romantic, as Phoenix had the most entries at nine, followed by Las Vegas, Nev., at eight, with Denver having two restaurants on the list.
• • •
The Hollar Restaurant in Madrid closed temporary Jan. 31 until March because business is “just too slow this winter.”
• • •
Door 38 Pizza, 38 Burro Alley, has closed for business. It falls under the same ownership as the neighboring Burger Stand.