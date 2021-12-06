Brochachos food truck opened Nov. 6 in the parking lot of Candyman Strings & Things on St. Michael’s Drive at Calle Lorca. Brochachos serves a variety of hot dogs and Frito pies.
Chez Mamou, 217 E. Palace Ave., was closed for remodeling in November and into December.
Sushi and Döner Kebab Night has been the pop-up dining attraction every Wednesday night since Oct. 20 at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, 2791 Agua Fría St. Brent Jung, who owned Izmi Sushi until 2018, is serving the sushi with fish shipped overnight from the San Francisco Bay Area and Hawaii. Dogucan Nalkiran, a native of Turkey, serves the Turkish sandwich specialty, the Döner Kebab. Jung and Nalkiran are at Tumbleroot every Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m.
The New Mexico Restaurant Association named Mark Kiffin, chef and owner of The Compound, 2021 Chef of the Year at the NMRA 2021 Hospitality Industry Awards. “His superpowers of innovation, style, and freshness results in a Contemporary American menu focusing on regional ingredients and local sourcing,” the association noted in its award announcement.
The New Mexico Restaurant Association named Tai Ayers of Ohori’s Coffee Roasters its 2021 Manager of the Year. “She has shown extraordinary management skills in listening and training staff, provides a safe environment for staff and customers and continues to run a thriving local business in a truly difficult time,” NMRA noted. “At the same time she was juggling new rules, she was expanding Ohori’s online presence and capabilities and a local delivery program.”
Open Kitchen, 227 Don Gaspar Ave., will start offering public cooking classes Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Classes will touch on Vietnamese, Korean, Thai and Italian cuisines.
35° North Coffee, 60 E. San Francisco St., remodeled in summer to expedite coffee service as well as replace all its equipment, including a new espresso machine and water filtration system.
La Casa Sena was closed Nov. 12-17 because a pipe burst in the kitchen.
The French cafe Mille expects to open in January in the former Bouche Bistro space at 451 W. Alameda St. At the same time, Mille owners Marcel and Stephanie Remillieux will close their Fleur de Lys creperie in Los Alamos by the end of the year.
India House, 2501 Cerrillos Road, reopened its lunch buffet Dec. 1.
Horno Restaurant, 95 W. Marcy St., installed numerous sound panels “to squelch the loudness of our dining room,” chef/owner David Sellers wrote on Facebook. “We have had no shortage of people saying it is really loud when we are (thankfully) very busy. It is already having a huge effect.”
Opuntia Cafe, 1607 Alcaldesa St., will begin serving dinner Dec. 9.
