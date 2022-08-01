Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant, 418 Cerrillos Road, reopened its lunch buffet July 18 after the buffet’s prolonged pandemic-era closure. The buffet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday. Yin Yang is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

u u u

Neema Sadeghi is back with a new café called El Barrio, 102 E. Water St., after a run of a few years with Milad Persian Bistro on Canyon Road and then at the Solana Center. He opened El Barrio in January at the back of the El Centro Shops building, across from Sazón. The Barrio serves custom-blended coffee from Unity Sourcing & Roasting in Los Angeles and tea from New Mexico Tea Company in Albuquerque. The Barrio offers breakfast burritos, lunch burritos, paninis and salads. Churro Bar owner Gerardo Garcia sells churros at El Barrio on Thursday to Saturday.

