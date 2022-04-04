Paddy Rawal expanded his new Zaika lunch concept to the Chomp food hall, 505 Cerrillos Road, where he opened a stall March 8. Rawal made his name in Santa Fe with his Raaga and now Raaga-Go on Santa Fe Trail. Zaika remains at Raaga-Go, and Rawal will cook all the food for both Zaika locations at Raaga-Go.
• • •
Chow’s Asian Bistro, 720 St. Michael's Drive, reopened indoor dining March 7 for the first time since shutting the dining room at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
• • •
Paper Dosa, 551 W. Cordova Road, was ranked No. 7 in “55 Best Indian Restaurants in the U.S.” published Feb. 22 by farandwide.com. The publication wrote: “Specializing in South Indian fare, Paper Dosa delivers on the promise of its name with an impressive and savory variety of dosas. The restaurant started as a pop-up but proved so successful, it quickly graduated to a sit-down restaurant that has been going strong for over half a decade.”
• • •
Fine-dining downtown Italian restaurant Sassella, 225 Johnson St., added lunch service March 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Starting Mother's Day, May 8, lunch will be served every day except Wednesday.
• • •
The world did not end. Clafoutis, 333 W. Cordova Road, simply took a spring break from March 14-23.
• • •
Thai on Canyon @ Eldorado opened in March at La Tienda at Eldorado shopping center, 7 Caliente Road. It is owned by Thai on Canyon and Madam Matisse owner Siriporn “JJ” Khongkabrirat.
• • •
Native Wings Coffee House was set to open April 5 in the Agora Shopping Center, 7 Avenue Vista Grande, in Eldorado.
• • •
Valle de los Caidos restaurant opened in late March on N.M. 50 in Pecos.
• • •
Dinner for Two, 106 N. Guadalupe St., will reopen its patio April 20. “Join us for 420 festivities,” the restaurant proclaimed on its Facebook page.
• • •
Monkey’s Food Truck opened Friday in the Wicked West Harley-Davidson parking lot, 4360 Rodeo Road. It is serving tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas and hamburguesas.
• • •
Tender Fire opened Friday for its outdoor season at El Rey Court, 1862 Cerrillos Road.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.