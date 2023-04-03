Craft Donuts & Coffee, a food truck at Paseo de Peralta and Old Santa Fe Trail for three years, will expand into a shop next to El Milagro Restaurant at San Isidro Plaza, 3482 Zafarano Road. The downtown food truck with one doughnut-maker will remain, co-owner Michelle McGregor said, but the shop will allow her and husband, Craig, to have two doughnut-makers and expand offerings. The McGregors acquired the Zafarano space last summer and put up a sign in early March, but Michelle McGregor doesn’t believe the shop will be open before the end of May.
• • •
Santa Feans will have to wait a touch longer for a local Dutch Bros drive-through coffee location, awaited for a year now at 2841 Cerrillos Road. “I don't have a specific opening date for the location coming to Cerrillos Road but we hope to open this summer!” Dutch Bros spokeswoman Rilynn Davis reported in an email.
• • •
All confusion will finally end with New York on Catron, which some people still think of as New York Deli. As new owners in 2018, Jim and Lynne Vanderhider rebranded the deli as New York on Catron, but people still refer to it as New York Deli, which has a south-side counterpart under different ownership. New York on Catron has become Catron Café, 420 Catron St. “We finally received our beer and wine license back in October,” Lynne Vanderhider said. “Maybe we need to rethink our menu.” Café Catron has introduced paninis, shrimp and avocado omelettes and open-faced prime rib sandwiches. She describes it as “classic comfort food with a touch of Southwest flare.”
• • •
Santa Fe-based Fusion Tacos won the Best Food Truck of the 50-plus participating March 25 in the Great New Mexico Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival in Albuquerque. Fusion Tacos has food trucks at 5984 Airport Road and at Old Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta, and other locations at Santa Fe Brewing Co., Santa Fe Place mall, at 1704 Llano St. and in Albuquerque at Green Jeans Farmery and the Cottonwood Mall.
• • •
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen, 555 W. Cordova Road, resumed seven-day service at the end of February for the first time since the March 2020 pandemic closures. Maria’s had been open five days a week because of staffing shortages.
• • •
Native Wings Coffee House, 7 Avenida Vista Grande in Eldorado, will close down April 14 at The Agora Shopping Center. Eileen and Fred Richardson originally announced Native Wings in April 2021 but did not open until April 2022. They announced they will sell all their equipment and furniture April 15 to the general public.
• • •
Ozu, 1708 Lena St., Suite 101, opened March 29 in the Lena Street Lofts. It is a Japanese restaurant and market with imported pantry items from Japan. The initial hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, but owner Jeffrey Ozawa plans “to do dinner at some point.”