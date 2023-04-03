Craft Donuts & Coffee, a food truck at Paseo de Peralta and Old Santa Fe Trail for three years, will expand into a shop next to El Milagro Restaurant at San Isidro Plaza, 3482 Zafarano Road. The downtown food truck with one doughnut-maker will remain, co-owner Michelle McGregor said, but the shop will allow her and husband, Craig, to have two doughnut-makers and expand offerings. The McGregors acquired the Zafarano space last summer and put up a sign in early March, but Michelle McGregor doesn’t believe the shop will be open before the end of May.

• • •

Santa Feans will have to wait a touch longer for a local Dutch Bros drive-through coffee location, awaited for a year now at 2841 Cerrillos Road. “I don't have a specific opening date for the location coming to Cerrillos Road but we hope to open this summer!” Dutch Bros spokeswoman Rilynn Davis reported in an email.