A 127-room Residence Inn by Marriott is in the works for Santa Fe Place.

PEG Companies of Provo, Utah, intends to develop the four-story, 90,329-square-foot structure just northeast of JCPenney on what is currently parking lot, agent Jennifer Jenkins said Thursday at a city Early Neighborhood Notification meeting.

PEG already owns the other Residence Inn in Santa Fe near Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. The intention is to covert the existing Residence Inn into lower than market-rate rental housing, which in prior interviews PEG officials described as “attainable” rent rather than affordable.

Popular in the Community