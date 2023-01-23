Wade Harrell is on his next stop in his dream for a long-term home for his live reptile and bug museum.

The Santa Fe Reptile and Bug Museum opened in a “pop-up” manner Jan. 4 at the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe, 8380 Cerrillos Road, Unit 108.

Prior incarnations of what was then the Harrell House Bug Museum tag-teamed with Traveler’s Market at DeVargas Center from 2013 to April 2021 and at Santa Fe Place mall from May to December 2021. Harrell had a vastly scaled-down booth called “Bugs in Exile” at El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe in spring and summer 2022.

Popular in the Community