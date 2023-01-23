Wade Harrell, owner of the Santa Fe Reptile and Bug Museum, gently helps peel the skin from Crusty the crested gecko’s face last week at the museum’s new pop-up location in the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe.
Joaquin Bustamante and Sarah Smith smile with excitement last week as they hold a pair of blue death feigning beetles at the Santa Fe Reptile and Bug Museum’s new pop-up location at the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe.
Wade Harrell is on his next stop in his dream for a long-term home for his live reptile and bug museum.
The Santa Fe Reptile and Bug Museum opened in a “pop-up” manner Jan. 4 at the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe, 8380 Cerrillos Road, Unit 108.
Prior incarnations of what was then the Harrell House Bug Museum tag-teamed with Traveler’s Market at DeVargas Center from 2013 to April 2021 and at Santa Fe Place mall from May to December 2021. Harrell had a vastly scaled-down booth called “Bugs in Exile” at El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe in spring and summer 2022.
The stars are back at Santa Fe Reptile and Bug Museum.
There’s Polonius the bullsnake that has been at each incarnation of the museum since 2014.
“He was just 12 inches long,” Harrell said. “He’s almost 7 feet now.”
Noodle the skink predates the museum.
“The skink was born in my house in 1999,” Harrell said. “I feed it anything from bananas to baby mice, pieces of chicken. I’ll feed her cat food.”
He has live scorpions, tarantulas and cockroaches, too.
“It’s great,” he said about reopening. “It’s been a sad year to not be here.”
He is flying solo for now. Longtime mounted-bug partner Ollie Greer has had his collection of huge bug boards at Artisan art supply store since April, but some small cases not on display could be arriving at Harrell’s museum in the coming weeks.
Harrell and Greer plan to reunite when the dream is realized.
Harrell wants to raise $100,000 in the next few months to buy or more likely lease long-term a 5,000- to 6,000-square-foot space, hopefully with a classroom for school groups and birthday parties.
“We have contact with the pest control industry [for potential sponsorships],” Harrell said.
Harrell has a month-to-month lease, the only option now at Fashion Outlets, which has been under foreclosure and bank ownership since 2017. He moved into a vacant store with track lighting, shelf brackets and yellow walls still in place. Oddly enough, it’s an ideal setup for a reptile and bug museum.
Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe has a new asset management company, said Neda Talebreza, the mall’s general manager.
“The property is still not listed [for sale], but the new asset management group is considering listing it,” Talebreza said.