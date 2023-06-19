Summertime and the living is not easy if you earn less than $20 per hour in New Mexico.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition in its Out of Reach 2023: The High Cost of Housingreport says the national average "housing wage" is $28.58 per hour for a modest two-bedroom rental and $23.67 for a one-bedroom unit. That means renters had to earn at least that much to reasonably afford a home.
The coalition determined the housing wage across New Mexico is $19.88, or $41,349 per year to afford two bedrooms. The report estimated the average hourly wage of a New Mexican renter is $17.77 per hour, which limits the affordability of monthly rent to $924.
The report ranks New Mexico at No. 34 among states, only $3.61 per hour higher than Arkansas at the bottom with a $16.27 housing wage but some $10-plus lower than 14 states.
Cathy Garcia, community organizer at the Chainbreaker Collective Santa Fe, sidestepped the hourly housing wage for Santa Fe question.
"What it really is, is 'What would my wage need to be to compete with workers coming from out of state with a $140,000 salary?' " Garcia said. “They are not going to be able to compete unless government steps up to help subsidize rentals and housing prices.”
Chainbreaker is a transportation, housing and civil rights organization. Garcia said in Santa Fe, the governor, the Legislature, Santa Fe County and the city all need to do their part to solve the local housing problem, and cities and states across the country need to work together to solve the national problem.
“There needs to be a concerted pressure on the feds to let the purse strings go,” Garcia said. “It’s going to be everybody pulling together.”
She stresses there is a lack of authoritative data regarding Santa Fe rental and income statistics but is comfortable with Zillow’s estimate of average Santa Fe rent for one bedroom at $1,700 to $2,100 per month. Zillow’s average for all Santa Fe rentals is $2,731, which Zillow reports at 29% above the national median rent.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition reports that all occupations in New Mexico have a median hourly wage of $20.03 — just 15 cents above the statewide housing wage. The most common professions above the line are registered nurses and truck drivers. A whole host of professions are below the line, among them secretaries, retail workers, servers, cashiers but also medical assistants, home health care assistants, maintenance and repair workers and customer service representatives.
“Nearly 50% of workers [across the country] earn an hourly wage that is less than the one-bedroom Housing Wage,” the coalition wrote in the report. “Even among those fortunate enough to have found relatively affordable homes, low-wage renters are often only one missed paycheck or unexpected expense away from not being able to pay their rent. Stable, affordable housing is a prerequisite for basic well-being, and no person should live in danger of losing their home.”