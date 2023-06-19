Summertime and the living is not easy if you earn less than $20 per hour in New Mexico.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition in its Out of Reach 2023: The High Cost of Housing report says the national average "housing wage" is $28.58 per hour for a modest two-bedroom rental and $23.67 for a one-bedroom unit. That means renters had to earn at least that much to reasonably afford a home.

The coalition determined the housing wage across New Mexico is $19.88, or $41,349 per year to afford two bedrooms. The report estimated the average hourly wage of a New Mexican renter is $17.77 per hour, which limits the affordability of monthly rent to $924.