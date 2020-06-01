One of the unsaid aspects of the pandemic is the fact major software developers such as Microsoft and Adobe are using COVID-19 as an excuse to force users to upgrade to a monthly pay system in order to use their software.
Here I am, working in the gig economy on the “front lines,” and the software I have previously bought and used for decades is now unusable unless I become a monthly subscriber.
Reluctantly, I have done so, but why was my prior purchase not honored? Fill in that blank and imagine the frustration of any of us looking for jobs when we are now expected to pay a monthly fee for software products we have already bought.
There are other concerns, though. One centers on gig workers who are ignoring (somewhat) the state order to wear masks while working as a contract employee for Uber, Lyft, Instacart, Fetch, Grubhub and any other umbrella corporations.
I know several contract workers who have told me, “COVID-19 is a lie and a scam and doesn’t exist.” Meanwhile, my sister contracted the virus months ago and is still recovering.
I actually reported several Instacart and Grubhub workers in the past week for not observing safe social-contact rules, and I encourage any person who sees one of these workers shopping or delivering without a mask to report them to the parent companies they are working for (Instacart, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Fetch or DoorDash).
Gordon Schaeffer from Fetch is hiring drivers and has been very good on the local radio stations. While I used to be one of the managers for his delivery business and had to leave because of a disability last year, it is nice to see him being active and vocal and espousing how his company works with sanitization.
I’ve been speaking with several Instacart and other company contract workers for the past month, and a good number of us are (rarely seen) minorities, artists, DJs, bartenders and service industry people. It is interesting to see front-line workers are still the same people who have always been there, but now there is a certain sense of appreciation for our work when it comes to the general public.
I am excited about the opening of restaurants this week. I have ended up at several local businesses that opened their patios for food and drink service, but I won’t do anything more than takeout or curbside pickup until there is a close to this COVID-19 situation.
Wear a mask. Please. It isn’t about you, it is about the general local population and the health of you, me and everyone.
