The Bungalows on Cerrillos site plan looks like a typical single-family housing development, but the city Early Neighborhood Notification announcement describes it as a “multifamily residential complex.”

Cavan Companies is proposing a concept new to Santa Fe but abundant in the Phoenix area.

Santa Fe, along with Los Lunas, Houston and San Antonio, Texas, will be Cavan’s first entries outside Arizona for its The Bungalows housing line. These are rental homes with the dimensions of apartments built as single-family homes and duplexes — but you can still call the manager if the water heater doesn’t work.

